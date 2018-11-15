  1. Home
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Stacey Mebs
Ingredients

  • 2 cups Pumpkin Puree
  • 1/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt, (or regular yogurt)
  • 1/3 cup Canola Oil
  • 2 large Eggs
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar, lightly packed
  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 3/4 cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly spray two muffin tins with non-stick spray and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, yogurt, oil, eggs, and brown sugar until they are well-combined and no lumps remain. Set aside.
  3. In large bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and chocolate chips. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour the pumpkin mixture into it. Stir everything together until just combined.
  4. Fill the prepared muffin tins about 2/3 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean.
  5. Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5-10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. The muffins keep well at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or can be frozen for up to 3 months.

 

