Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins Recipe
November 15, 2018
Ingredients
- 2 cups Pumpkin Puree
- 1/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt, (or regular yogurt)
- 1/3 cup Canola Oil
- 2 large Eggs
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar, lightly packed
- 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 3/4 cup Semisweet Chocolate Chips
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly spray two muffin tins with non-stick spray and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, yogurt, oil, eggs, and brown sugar until they are well-combined and no lumps remain. Set aside.
- In large bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and chocolate chips. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour the pumpkin mixture into it. Stir everything together until just combined.
- Fill the prepared muffin tins about 2/3 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean.
- Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5-10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. The muffins keep well at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or can be frozen for up to 3 months.
