  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Chinese New Year Activities for Kids

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Chinese New Year Activities for Kids

Each year there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Chinese New Year.  You may be thinking it would be fun to join in the celebrations and certainly, to gift your children with a better understanding of world cultures.  Thanks to our partnership with Oriental Trading, we’ve put together a few ideas to help inspire you! All of […]

The post Chinese New Year Activities for Kids appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom