Chinese billionaire who called President Xi Jinping a ‘clown’ gets 18 years in prison

A former real estate mogul who publicly criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday following a secretive trial on corruption charges. Ren Zhiqiang, a 69-year-old billionaire with ties to the Communist Party, disappeared in March after publishing an essay online accusing the government of botching its response to the health crisis and resorting to propaganda “to cover up their own embarrassment.”