A Chilly Weekend in Boston

For those of you that don't know, I went to college in Boston at Northeastern University, which is how Maggie and I know each other! It's also where I met Pat (my boyfriend), and many of my other very close friends. Needless to say, Boston holds a very special place in my heart.
Ever since I moved to NYC, I've been trying to make it a priority to go back to Boston to visit every few months, but this past year has been very packed with LMP events and other trips, so it had been almost a year since I had gone back to visit. Pat and I decided to go for a visit last weekend because it also happened to be my best friend Stephanie's birthday weekend! She and her now fiancé, Greyson recently got engaged as well, so we had a lot to celebrate.
