February 11, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Chilling details reveal gunman shot victims one by one, set off three bombs, left rambling video about attack at Minnesota health clinic
The man who shot five people in a deadly attack at a Minnesota health clinic this week targeted his victims one by one and set off three bombs inside the building before calling 911 and turning himself in, according to chilling new details released Thursday. Gregory Ulrich, who appeared to have a vendetta against the staff at Buffalo’s Allina Health clinic, armed himself with a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and four improvised explosive devices Tuesday morning.