Chili’s hostess reportedly attacked after refusing to seat large group due to coronavirus rules

A teenage restaurant hostess was attacked by about a dozen women in New Orleans after refusing to let them sit together because of the company’s coronavirus policies, she told local news outlets Tuesday. Kelsy Wallace, 17, was working at Chili’s in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon when the group asked to be seated at a single table, according to WBRZ-TV. That’s when the teen told them she could only have up to six guests at a table to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a company-wide dining rule that was met with outrage, she said.