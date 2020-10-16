October 16, 2020 | 12:43pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Child rapist serving life sentence found dead in California prison; cellmate under investigation
A convicted child rapist who was serving a life sentence at a Northern California state prison was found dead this week and authorities believe his cellmate might have killed him. Deandre Austin, 46, was pronounced dead about an hour after correctional officers were called to his cell for a report of a “man down" Wednesday evening, prison officials said.