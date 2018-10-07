  1. Home
Chicken Satay Stir Fry Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Amber Bracegirdle
Ingredients
For the Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Milk
  • 1/2 cup Chicken Stock
  • 2 teaspoons Rice Wine Vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha Chili Sauce

For the Stir Fry:

  • 1 pound Chicken, cut into cubes
  • 1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil
  • 1 small Onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

For Serving and Garnish:

  • 2 cups Cooked White Rice
  • Chopped Peanuts
  • Green Onion

Directions

  1. Whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce until smooth. Set aside.
  2. In a large skillet heat vegetable oil over high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and onion to the hot oil, cook for 3-4 minutes until browned.
  3. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
  4. Pour sauce over chicken. Stir and simmer for 4-5 minutes until it starts to thicken, and the chicken is fully cooked.
  5. Serve over rice topped with chopped peanuts and sliced green onions.

 

