Chicken Satay Stir Fry Recipe
October 7, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- 1/2 cup Peanut Butter
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 cup Coconut Milk
- 1/2 cup Chicken Stock
- 2 teaspoons Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Sriracha Chili Sauce
For the Stir Fry:
- 1 pound Chicken, cut into cubes
- 1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil
- 1 small Onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
For Serving and Garnish:
- 2 cups Cooked White Rice
- Chopped Peanuts
- Green Onion
Directions
- Whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce until smooth. Set aside.
- In a large skillet heat vegetable oil over high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and onion to the hot oil, cook for 3-4 minutes until browned.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Pour sauce over chicken. Stir and simmer for 4-5 minutes until it starts to thicken, and the chicken is fully cooked.
- Serve over rice topped with chopped peanuts and sliced green onions.
