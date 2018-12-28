Everyone loves good Chinese takeout. But it’s much healthier to make it at home.

And it’s easy!

Today, we’re going to teach you how to make chicken chow mein. You’ve probably heard of it but might not know what’s included.

Chicken chow mein involves noodles made with wheat flour and eggs. The parboiled noodles are stir fried. Chow, or “chao” in Chinese, means stir fry.

There are different styles of chow mein in the United States and around the world. Sometimes, chow mein features crispy noodles, which is a Hong Kong tradition.

Chow mein has less sauce than lo mein, and it’s usually based on soy. Chow mein vegetables include celery, onions, carrots, bean sprouts and cabbage.

For chow mein, you can use either flat or rounded noodles. You can use ramen noodles for either lo mein or chow mein.

Panda Express Chow Mein Recipe

Ingredients

5 3 ounce packages Instant Ramen Noodles, (discard seasoning packet)

1/2 pound Chicken Breast, thinly sliced

Salt and Pepper

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 small Onion, diced

1 10 ounce package Shredded Cabbage

2 cloves Garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Fresh Ginger, grated

1/3 cup Soy Sauce

3 teaspoons Sesame Oil

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to boil and cook ramen according to the time on the package. Heat a large skillet on the stove over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, swirling to coat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add to your pan and cook for 2-4 minutes, until browned. Add onions and cabbage, stir to combine, and cook for 3-5 minutes. For the chow mein sauce, mix together garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil in a bowl. Pour into your skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes. Stir in cooked noodles and serve. Refrigerate leftovers for 3-4 days.

