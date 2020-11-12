TERESA CRAWFORD
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on city to stay at home, cancel Thanksgiving plans amid COVID spike

November 12, 2020 | 3:00pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
Thanksgiving is all but canceled in Chicago.