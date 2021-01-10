Jeff Bachner
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Chicago man kills at least 3 people in crosstown shooting spree, dies in police shootout, cops say

January 10, 2021 | 12:29am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Jeff Bachner

Jason Nightingale shot at least seven people in five different locations.