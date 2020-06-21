June 21, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Chicago Amazon warehouse employees push back against fried chicken and waffles intended to honor Juneteenth
Supporting Black businesses is one thing. Doing so by serving a meal redolent with stereotypes is quite another. It’s a lesson Amazon learned on Friday, when the management at a Chicago warehouse for the retailing giant ordered in fried chicken and waffles to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were finally freed, in 1865.