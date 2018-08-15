Chef Luke is making Pan-Cakes with Aunt Debi

This summer has been a revolving door of guests both friends and family. Each and every one of our guests brings something special to the table. Aunt Debi also known as Simply Beautiful Eating brought her cooking skills to the kitchen while she was visiting and we weren't sad about it. She made us every meal, every day. LUCKY ME!

Luke hadn't filmed a cooking show in awhile since it was such a busy school year and had asked if we could do some this summer. We thought, how about with Aunt Debi!