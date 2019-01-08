Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 pounds Ground Beef
- 1 Onion, chopped
- 3 tablespoons Hamburger Seasoning
- 1/4 cup Ketchup
- 2 tablespoons Mustard
- 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes, with juice
- 2 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese, 8 ounces
- 32 ounces Frozen Tater Tots, (1 bag)
- Favorite Cheeseburger Toppings, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease 13x9 baking dish; set aside.
- In a large pan brown the ground beef and onion over high heat. Drain any excess grease.
- Mix in hamburger seasoning, ketchup, mustard and diced tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Pour into prepared dish. Top with cheese. Arrange frozen tater tots in a single layer on top.
- Bake uncovered at 400°F for 35-45 minutes or until bubbly and potatoes are golden and crisp.
- Top with favorite cheeseburger toppings (such as pickles) if desired.
Notes
- Make your own hamburger seasoning substitute: 3 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
