Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole Recipe

 Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Ground Beef
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons Hamburger Seasoning
  • 1/4 cup Ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons Mustard
  • 1 14.5 ounce can Diced Tomatoes, with juice
  • 2 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese, 8 ounces
  • 32 ounces Frozen Tater Tots, (1 bag)
  • Favorite Cheeseburger Toppings, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease 13x9 baking dish; set aside.
  2. In a large pan brown the ground beef and onion over high heat. Drain any excess grease.
  3. Mix in hamburger seasoning, ketchup, mustard and diced tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
  4. Pour into prepared dish. Top with cheese. Arrange frozen tater tots in a single layer on top.
  5. Bake uncovered at 400°F for 35-45 minutes or until bubbly and potatoes are golden and crisp.
  6. Top with favorite cheeseburger toppings (such as pickles) if desired.

Notes

  • Make your own hamburger seasoning substitute: 3 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

