Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in the Office

In the office we're always looking to get dressed up & pour a cocktail. We look to social media trends as well as fun holidays to find inspiration for our shoots. And with Cinco de Mayo coming up, it was the perfect excuse throw an office fiesta! @CraftyMaggie and I found creative ways to use everyday items in our shoot that everyone has around their home.

We started with this palm leaf linen we had left over from an event, which we threw up on the wall as our back drop.