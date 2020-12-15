Jemal Countess
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Catie Lazarus, host of ‘Employee of the Month’ show, dies from cancer at age 44

December 15, 2020 | 7:44pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jemal Countess

Lazarus died at her Brooklyn home.