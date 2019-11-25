The cat repellent

Cats are definitely freethinkers, and their fierce independence is one quality many cat owners admire. However, there are times when their behavior needs to be modified, especially if it is causing damage to property or creating stress. Some cats fixate on a spot for urination, for example, while others insist on scratching furniture or destroying plants. In these situations, many owners turn to special cat repellents.

Both feral and domesticated cats respond strongly to smells and sounds. An effective cat repellent relies on one or the other (or both) to discourage a cat's unwanted behavior. Powerful citrus odors can keep feral cats out of a backyard garden, while an aerosol that makes a hissing sound can get a domestic cat's attention.

Keep reading this shopping guide if you're in need of a cat repellent. Our top pick, especially for feral cat populations, is Green Gobbler's All Natural Orange Oil Concentrate, a natural deterrent that can also be used for spot cleaning and deodorizing.

Considerations when choosing cat repellents

Types of repellents

There are several different approaches when it comes to repelling or discouraging tame or feral cats. An aerosol or pump spray is the most common type found on store shelves. These dispensers deliver a quick burst of natural oils or other fragrances most cats do not like at all. When a cat displays an unwanted behavior or enters a prohibited area, a short burst should discourage it.

For outdoor use on feral cat populations, there are granules that users can scatter in a garden, outbuilding, or yard to repel unwanted visitors. These granules are easy to use but may not be as effective once they start to break down organically. Reapplications are often required.

Some cats can be repelled by mechanical devices designed to deliver an ultrasonic noise or a short burst of compressed air or water. For indoor cats, a "scat mat" curbs unwanted behavior through the use of uncomfortable nubs or a mild shock.

List of ingredients

Most chemical cat repellents rely on a cat's keen sense of smell to be effective. Fragrances that may smell good to humans can be quite offensive to cats. Citrus-based oils are common ingredients in spray-style cat repellents. Floral scents, such as lavender or rosemary, are also used to repel cats, although the actual results can vary from cat to cat. Cat repellents should never contain any active ingredients that could be toxic or painful to a cat.

Other methods

While unpleasant fragrances and water sprays can easily repel cats, there are other methods available. Some cat repellents use loud noises, such as hissing, to deter pets. Placing uncomfortable items such as aluminum foil, sandpaper, or adhesive tape can also stop cats from jumping on furniture. A clicker or party favor horn can also deliver a loud and unpleasant noise that will dissuade them from bad behavior.

Price

Until you discover which type of repellent works best on your pet or outdoor feral population, you will want to start with a beginner spray or granular repellent in the $5 to $13 price range. More advanced models with electronics or mechanical parts can cost anywhere from $15 to $65.

FAQ

Q. I've read articles about using lavender as a natural cat repellent, but someone told me lavender is toxic to cats. Which is correct?

A. The bitter taste of lavender leaves is a natural deterrent to many animals and insects, but it is also toxic to cats if ingested in large amounts. A number of cats do not react to the fragrance of lavender at all, so a lavender-based spray would probably not be that effective anyway. You are better off selecting sprays with other natural deterrents.

Q. I have a large feral cat population near my house. Can I sprinkle mothballs as a repellent?

A. While mothballs may be an effective repellent for moths, they are considered toxic to cats. A feral cat made sick by mothballs could be even more problematic for the neighborhood. There are other natural cat repellents that would be much safer to use against a feral cat or squirrel population.

Cat repellents we recommend

Best of the best: Green Gobbler's All Natural Orange Oil Concentrate

Our take: While it can be used indoors as a cleaning agent, this natural repellent is best suited for outdoor applications for feral cat populations.

What we like: Powerful citrus scent repels numerous outdoor pests, including feral cats. Natural ingredients, no harsh chemicals or insecticides. Can also be used for cleaning.

What we dislike: Citrus odor can be overwhelming for some users.

Best bang for your buck: Nature's Miracle's No More Spraying

Our take: This economically priced cat repellent/stain remover is ideal for owners of multiple cats or older cats with incontinence and spraying issues.

What we like: Addresses a variety of cat urination issues. Helps mask odors and discourages revisits. Natural cinnamon and lemongrass scent.

What we dislike: Does not deter marking. Formula may not contain enzymes for effective cleaning.

Choice 3: Sentry's Stop That! Behavior Correction Spray

Our take: Owners of younger cats and kittens will appreciate the two-pronged approach to behavior correction.

What we like: Uses pheromones to help calm cats. Hissing sound reinforces deterrence. Pleasant odor for indoor use.

What we dislike: Cats may associate owner with the unpleasant hissing noise. Pheromone levels are not therapeutic.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.