CAT Footwear review

Just because you love the outdoors doesn’t mean you want to invest in special equipment for each activity.

Sturdy footwear is fundamental if you enjoy trekking on rough terrain, but finding multipurpose shoes tough enough to protect your feet on trails yet comfortable enough to wear in casual situations can be difficult.

CAT Footwear has a solution: The company's offerings range from classic yet rugged work boots and hiking boots to trendy boots and shoes in contemporary styles. CAT Footwear claims that all of its shoes and boots are manufactured with materials that ensure the boots are both durable and comfortable.

We wanted to know if CAT Footwear delivers on high-quality footwear, so we put their boots to the test to see if they’re comfortable to wear, durable, and protect our feet from the elements. Here’s what we found out.

What we were looking for in boots from CAT Footwear

CAT Footwear sells a variety of work boots and hiking books in both men’s and women’s sizes. When looking for a work boot, we wanted something that was sturdy, durable, comfortable, and safe. We needed to make sure our toes were protected regardless of whether we were moving furniture, working in an art studio, or doing manual labor. We also wanted something we would feel comfortable wearing with a pair of jeans for a casual look when we weren’t working.

Best CAT Footwear work boots

The Men's Second Shift Work Boot is our top work boot pick from CAT. The company states that the boots are manufactured using Goodyear Welt Construction, which is recognized as the best method for manufacturing quality footwear. The Goodyear Welt is an additional strip of stitched-in leather that runs around the outside of a shoe or boot (where the upper meets the sole). On the downside, it can make the footwear heavier and initially stiffer.

As far as materials, these boots are made using oiled full-grain leather. This type of leather comes from the top layer of the hide, which includes all of the natural grain. It is considered to be the highest grade of leather available. Full-grain leather is also the toughest, most durable grade of leather so it’s more difficult to work with, which, in turn, often increases the price of products made from this material.

We also like the Women's Paisley 6-inch Work Boot. Like the Second Shift Work Book, which only comes in men’s sizes, the Paisley has a full-grain leather upper. Designed to bring the comfort of an athletic shoe to a work boot, the Paisley is a breathable yet stable steel-toe boot. The nylon mesh lining ensures breathability while the Nylex sock liner ensures that the foot stays try by wicking away moisture.

CAT work boots fit and feel

Upon receiving our pair of CAT boots, we tried them on and were happy to discover that they fit as expected. There was ample room for the toes, which allowed for a more comfortable fit and longer wear times. While the work boots were understandably heavier than regular shoes, we didn’t find them to be noticeably weightier than other brands of boots.

The important lesson we learned, however, was not to give up on these boots as they may require a considerable break-in period before achieving their fullest level of comfort. While some customers were able to wear their boots right away, it took us several wears before they felt completely comfortable. We found that it helped to wear a strong and comfortable pair of socks with these boots, especially during the breaking-in period.

CAT work boots performance

After giving our CAT boots a thorough testing, we discovered the rubber soles provided reassuring traction when treading on rugged or even slightly slick terrain. The durable construction offered suitable protection from hazards such as sticks and jagged rocks.

Also, we noticed these boots held up very well when they were exposed to the elements. After wearing the boots for two months, they have yet to pick up a distinctive odor, so they seem to perform very well in that regard as well.

CAT Footwear cost

It’s easy to spend $150 or $200 on a good pair of work boots. CAT’s boots tend to fall below that price range, meaning they’re at the intersection of quality and affordability.

Our top pick men’s work boots, the Second Shift Work Boot, is only $84. And our top pick for women’s work boots, the Paisley 6-inch Work Boot, is $130.

Like with most brands, some of CAT’s more specialized boots, like the Excavator Superlite Waterproof Nano Toe Work Boot, tend to be slightly more expensive: $160 for men’s sizes and $155 for women’s sizes. However, this is still on the lower end of normal prices for name-brand work boots.

Other CAT Footwear products we like

We were impressed by CAT’s full selection of shoes and boots. Here are some of our other top picks:

Best heavy-duty CAT boots: The Excavator Superlite Waterproof Nano Toe Work Boot from CAT’s Excavator Collection is tough, lightweight designed to protect the wearer from toe to heel. The abrasion-resistant rubber outsole protects against slips while the waterproof leather ensures durability and performance for years. The Excavator Superlite Waterproof Nano Toe Work Boot is also available in women’s sizes.

Best all-around CAT boots: With their iconic look, the Colorado Boots are a great option for a variety of activities. Whether you’re working on your feet or need something sturdy to wear for home projects, the durable Goodyear welt construction and molded PU foam footbed will ensure that stability and comfort for years to come. The Colorado Boots are also available in women’s sizes.

Best CAT boots for wet conditions: The Stormer 6-inch Boot offers great traction for when you’re working in wet conditions. These waterproof rubber boots are designed to be comfortable and stylish. The Ease footbed provides cushioning and shock absorption to your foot while the pull tabs at the mouth of the boot make it easy to pull the boots on and off as needed. These boots are unisex and come in CAT yellow, olive green, and black.

Best stylish CAT boots: The Trespass is CAT Footwear’s take on a street and performance hybrid. It combines the quality you’d expect from CAT with a trendy, chunky design. While these boots are obviously manufactured to handle toucher conditions, they’re also designed with a sense of style that makes them a smart choice for less physical activities, such as a night on the town during winter months.

CAT Footwear pros

CAT Footwear makes a variety of durable, insulated, and water-resistant models. Many of the hiking and work boots are designed with a rubber outsole that provides a reassuring grip when on rough terrain. These boots are also comfortable and often offer solid ankle support.

CAT Footwear cons

The break-in period for CAT boots can be longer than expected. The souls may lose a little traction if the rubber tread gets hard. If you have wide feet, you will need to purchase a size up in some models

Is CAT Footwear worth it?

If you enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, hunting, or fishing, or you work on a job site, a pair of boots from CAT Footwear is a good option. Many models are also stylish and comfortable, which makes them suitable for a wide variety of uses, ranging from going ice fishing to going to dinner.

If you are a practical individual who is looking for affordable, high-quality, multipurpose footwear, CAT boots should top your list.

