Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through end of September

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all U.S. sailings that were scheduled through the end of September, extending an unprecedented shutdown as more than two dozen states report coronavirus surges in recent days. The Miami-based cruise giant had hoped to resume service in August, but the industry’s trade group announced last week that its members would voluntary continue the months-long operational pause through at least Sept. 15. Carnival went a step further on Monday, extending its suspension for two weeks longer.