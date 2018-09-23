Caramel Apple Peanut Kettle Corn Bars Recipe
September 23, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups Deglet Noor Dates, halved and firmly packed (240g)
- 1 cup Dried Apples, roughly chopped and firmly packed (85g)
- 2 cups Vegan Kettle Corn
- 2 tablespoons Vegan Butter, melted
For the Caramel:
- 1 cup Dates, halved (140g)
- 1 tablespoon Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
- 1/2 tablespoon Vegan Butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons Dry Roasted Salted Peanuts
Directions
- Line an 8x8 inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.
- Add the dates and dried apples into a large food processor. Blend until broken down and they come together in a ball.
- Add in the kettle corn and process until the kettle corn is broken down and the mixture is crumbly and combined. With the food processor running, add in the melted butter process until combined.
- Transfer to the baking pan and press out so only half the pan is filled. What I find is easiest is to press the mixture out all the way, to fill the whole pan. Then, use the parchment paper to fold it back over itself in half and press so that the sides stick together. Place into the freezer while you make the caramel.
- Place the dates in a small, microwave-safe bowl and warm for 10-15 seconds, just until soft and warm. Place them in a SMALL food processor (mine is 3 cups) and blend until smooth.
- Heat the almond milk for 10 seconds in a small bowl and, with the food processor running, stream it into the date mixture, followed by the melted butter. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape the sides as necessary.
- Spread over the base (I find it’s easiest to use LIGHTLY damp fingers to spread!) and then sprinkle with the peanuts, pressing them in lightly.
- Freeze until the caramel is firm, about 2 hours.
- DEVOUR
