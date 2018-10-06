Caramel Apple Cupcakes Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups Cake Flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Ground Cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 3/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter, room temperature
- 1 cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 large Eggs, room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk, room temperature
For the Filling:
- 1/2 large Granny Smith Apple, shredded
- 2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/3 cup Caramel Sauce
For the Frosting:
- 3/4 cup Unsalted Butter, room temperature
- 3 cups Powdered Sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2-3 tablespoons Heavy Cream
- 3 tablespoons Caramel Sauce
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a cupcake tin with liners and set aside.
- Add the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl and stir to combine well.
- Add the sugar and butter to your mixer and beat until light and fluffy – about 5 minutes.
- Add in the eggs one at a time and beat the mixture for about 2 minutes after you add each egg. Beat in the vanilla.
- Alternate between adding the flour – in three additions – and the buttermilk – in two additions. Begin and end with the flour. Stir until just combined.
- Evenly divide the batter among the cupcake liners and bake for about 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middles of the cupcakes comes out with only a few crumbs sticking to it.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.
- As the cupcakes are baking, shred your apple (you do not need to peel the apple). Add to a skillet along with the butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Cook until the apples are soft and there is not much liquid in the skillet. Stir in the vanilla and caramel sauce.
- While the cupcakes are cooling, make the frosting. Beat the butter until creamy. Add in the powdered sugar and salt and mix for about 3 minutes. The mixture will look clumpy and that is okay. Slowly beat in the vanilla, then the heavy cream one tablespoon at a time until the mixture becomes a silky, pipeable consistency.
- Fit a piping bag with your favorite tip, then fill with the frosting.
- Cut out holes in the cupcakes and stuff with the caramel apple filling. Frost with the vanilla frosting, then drizzle with the caramel.
