Can puppies eat adult dog food?

Since puppies are growing rapidly, they have different nutritional needs and should not eat adult dog food until they're fully grown

While you might treat your dog’s meals as a form of entertainment or a reward, it’s easy to forget that the primary purpose of dog food is to serve as fuel for the body. A growing puppy's needs are so unique that the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) has two distinct nutrient profiles based on a dog's life stage: "growth and reproduction" and "adult maintenance." Choosing the right food and transitioning to adult dog food can be challenging.

What type of nutrition does my puppy need?

For the first three or four weeks of life, a puppy's diet will be composed solely of its mother's milk. After that, you can start transitioning your puppy over to solids by wetting their puppy kibble or wet food with warm water to make the consistency soupy. It may take another three weeks before your puppy is content to eat puppy food on its own.

At this stage in your puppy's life, they need an abundance of nutrients that aren't found in adult maintenance dog food. Here are the key ingredients that foster healthy puppy growth:

Proteins to help build and strengthen your puppy's tissues.Fats to help your puppy develop a healthy brain and strong vision as well as to help promote skin and hair health.Carbohydrates to provide your puppy with much-needed energy.Vitamins and minerals to ensure complete and balanced nutrition.Water for hydration.

When shopping for the best puppy food, look for packaging that clearly states it is a "complete & balanced" dog food, such as Purina ONE's SmartBlend Natural Puppy Dog Food. You should also seek out puppy food approved by the AAFCO.

When is my puppy ready for dog food?

Just as regular dog food is bad for puppies, puppy food is bad for adult dogs. The biggest concern is that puppy food can lead to obesity when regularly fed to adult dogs. At some point you will need to switch over from puppy growth and reproduction food to adult maintenance food.

Getting the timing right means switching your puppy to dog food when they have reached full size. Unfortunately, you might not know exactly when that is. Smaller dogs, such as some toy breeds, can mature in as little as seven months. Larger dogs, on the other hand, may take as long as two years to fully mature. Your veterinarian can give you insight on the best time to switch over. Additionally, keep an eye on your puppy's food bowl. When food begins to linger or meals are skipped, it might be time to transition to adult dog food.

Gradually adding adult food to puppy chow is an easy and popular method. To do this, simply add a small amount of adult dog food into the mix while removing a portion of puppy food. This process should take roughly one full week. At the end of the week, your dog will be eating adult dog food like a champ.

Can I give my puppy table scraps?

For a number of reasons, it is not a good idea to regularly feed your puppy table scraps. First off, it can lead to behavior issues that will make family mealtime less than enjoyable. More important, human food doesn't properly fuel a puppy. Puppies also have a different digestive system and nutritional needs, so table scraps can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and other unfavorable conditions.

The greatest danger is that some human food is simply harmful to puppies. A short list of foods puppies and dogs should never eat includes avocados, bread dough, caffeinated drinks, chocolate, garlic, grapes, onions, raisins, or xylitol.

If your puppy happens to get ahold of some table scraps that fall to the floor (or are stealthily delivered by a family member), do not fear. As long as table scraps do not become a regular part of your puppy's diet and they are not one of the aforementioned danger foods, your puppy should be fine.

What about dog food for all stages of life?

While dog food for "all stages of life" is an option, it’s not ideal. All life stages food doesn't differentiate between puppies and adult dogs. Instead, it meets the nutritional requirements for both. If you opt for this type of food, be very careful to watch portion sizes as this type of food is higher in calories than dog food specifically formulated for adult maintenance.

If you are interested in all life stages dog food, make sure it is high quality and the packaging lets you know it meets the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.