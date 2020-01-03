Can electrolyte tablets really help you lessen a hangover?

Maybe you're fighting a wicked hangover, or maybe you're planning for a night of drinking -- either way, you want to feel your best on the day after.

One of the main causes of a hangover is actually depleted electrolytes.

While many foods in your kitchen likely contain electrolytes, one of the quickest ways to bounce back and fight dehydration is with electrolyte tablets. This inexpensive remedy is healthy and safe -- and much more reliable than hair of the dog.

So why do we lose electrolytes when we drink and how can we get them back?

What do electrolytes do?

Electrolytes' primary function is to help to conduct electricity in your body. They play a major role in cell functions, fluid regulation, tissue repair, and energy creation. Most importantly (at least when it comes to hangovers), they help your body retain fluids.

Alcohol is a diuretic -- a substance that dehydrates your body and causes you to urinate frequently. Many people experience dehydration when hungover, which makes it difficult for your body to flush out the toxins in alcohol. While there are other symptoms, this is the big one -- and it can lead to headaches, upset stomach, and nausea.

Because electrolytes replenish your body with the minerals you need to retain fluids and expel toxins, they're one of the most effective remedies for a hangover, especially when combined with plenty of water.

Electrolyte products

Common electrolytes include sodium, magnesium, potassium, chloride, and calcium. Your body loses these minerals when you sweat, but it also loses them while combating toxins introduced to your body in the alcohol you drink.

One of the easiest ways to replenish your electrolytes and defeat that hangover is with electrolyte tablets, powders, or concentrates that mix easily into water.

On-the-go electrolytes: Nuun Electrolyte-Rich Sports Drink

If you need electrolyte tablets that you can discreetly bring to work, these Nuun tubes are a great option and the tablets come in four flavors. While some customers are not a fan of the taste, these get the job done and use natural sweeteners and non-GMO ingredients. They're also popular among cyclists and other endurance athletes who need to replenish electrolytes on the move.

Portable hydration powder: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Electrolyte Powder

If you remember the Crystal Light fad that made popular those portable packets of crystallized tea and lemonade that you could mix into any water, then you get the general premise of this electrolyte powder. It comes in individual packets so it's easy to keep in your bag and mix into water whenever you need it.

An unflavored, unsweetened option: Hi-Lyte Electrolyte Supplement

This no-nonsense electrolyte concentrate is focused on what matters most: ingredients. With zero sugar and zero calories, this offers nothing but supplements to help you recover as quickly as possible. Your water may taste somewhat salty, but it's well worth it for the quick reboot.

A tasty vegan tablet: GU Energy Electrolyte drink tablets

Unlike many electrolyte tablets, these GU tablets can add a pleasant flavor to your water with vegan ingredients. With their ability to increase hydration in a short period, these work as well as an after-workout solution as they do a hangover buster.

A lemonade-flavored powder: Key Nutrients Electrolyte Powder

This makes the ideal electrolyte supplement for anyone who likes lemonade or anyone following a specific diet, as it's keto-approved, vegan, and Stevia-sweetened. It also has extra vitamins and minerals added for an extra boost.

For extra flavor and ingredients: Zipfizz Energy Drink Mix

This flavorful, sugar-free powder is not only a great source of electrolytes but also a solid pick-me-up to give you an extra kick of energy. Many customers also praise its ability to banish a headache, which you may be suffering from after a night of heavy drinking.

Other electrolyte sources

Electrolytes are found in a variety of foods and drinks. As a result, you likely do not need an electrolyte boost every day as you probably get plenty in your diet, unless you have an electrolyte imbalance.

If you are looking to increase your regular electrolyte intake, some common sources include turkey, chicken, table salt, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and fish.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

