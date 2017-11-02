Campbell Joins Plant-Based Food Trade Group

The Campbell Soup Company announces it is joining the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), the only trade group in the United States that represents the plant-based food sector. Campbell is the first major food company to join PBFA.

“We are committed to providing our consumers with food choices that meet their nutrition, well-being, and lifestyle needs,” says Ed Carolan, President of Campbell Fresh. “Working together with the Plant Based Foods Association, we can advance our shared goal of bringing more plant-based foods to consumers.”

A recent report from PBFA and the Good Food Institute found an 8.1 percent increase in plant-based food sales over the past year. To accommodate these changes in consumer preferences, Campbell is increasing its vegetable, whole grain, fresh, and refrigerated product lines. Its portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, V8, Prego, and Garden Fresh Gourmet.

The stated purpose of Campbell is, “real food that matters for life’s moments.” Earlier this year, Campbell left the Grocery Manufacturers Association citing a disagreement over genetically modified organism labeling, which Campbell supports.

“We are thrilled to have Campbell join our membership,” says Michele Simon, Executive Director of the PBFA. “With their leadership, the plant-based foods sector is certain to grow even faster. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

PBFA advocates for and promotes plant-based food companies to expand the consumer market. This trade group includes the Tofurky Company, Daiya Foods, and Beanfields Snacks.

