Calls for accountability in 2017 in-custody death of Black man who called for Allah

In what has been called Phoenix's "I can't breathe" case, advocates are renewing calls for accountability from the city and police department in the 2017 death of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. during an arrest. At one point on body cam footage released Thursday, Muhaymin, who had schizophrenia and anxiety, can be heard yelling, "Please, Allah!" and a cop answers, "Allah? He's not going to help you right now."