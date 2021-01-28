Napa County Sheriff’s Office
California man built pipe bombs, plotted attacks on Democrats and social media companies to keep Trump in power: FBI

January 28, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
Nelson Oliveira
A suspected far-right extremist was so upset by former President Donald Trump’s election loss that he planned to attack Democratic politicians across California, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as social media companies that had blocked the Republican leader from posting online, according to the FBI. The Napa County man, 44-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers, was recently found with five pipe bombs and an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including machine guns, illegal assault rifles and several pounds of gun powder, authorities said.