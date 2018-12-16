Cabernet Chocolate Pudding Recipe
Cabernet Chocolate Pudding Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 tablespoons All-Purpose Flour
- dash of Salt
- 1 cup Whole Milk
- 3/4 cup Cabernet Sauvignon, or other red wine
- 6 ounces Dark Chocolate, chopped
Directions
- In a medium sauce pan, combine the dry ingredients and whisk over medium heat for about 2 minutes.
- Slowly pour in the milk and whisk the dry ingredients into the milk, dig into the bottom and sides of your pans to pick up any flour that might be sticking. Then add the red wine.
- Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until the mixture starts to bubble and thickens.
- Slowly add the chocolate, whisking into the pudding until it has melted.
- Once the pudding starts to boil, cook for another 30 seconds then remove from heat. Immediately strain the pudding through a fine sieve. Rinse the sieve and repeat one more time and pour the pudding into a medium-sized bowl.
- Immediately cover the top of the pudding with clear plastic wrap (directly on the surface of the pudding) and poke a few holes with a toothpick.
- Allow it to cool on the counter for at least 1 hour or until cool to the touch. Then refrigerate for 2 hours until it’s firmed up.
- Serve with fresh whipped cream and berries.
