  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘This is a busy White House’: Trump told Dr. Fauci he didn’t have a lot of time to talk about COVID-19: Bob Woodward

October 5, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner

“Honestly there’s not a lot of time for that, Bob,” the president told Dr. Fauci about meetings.