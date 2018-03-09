  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Building Innovative Food and Agriculture Alliances (Conversation at the 2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit)

From foodtank.com by McKenna Hayes
Building Innovative Food and Agriculture Alliances (Conversation at the 2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit)

Panel Conversation: Building Innovative Food and Agriculture Alliances

Moderator: Eliza Barclay, Science and Health Editor, Vox

Panelists:

  • Dan Simons, Owner, Founding Farmers
  • Amber Lambke, President and CEO, Maine Grains
  • Bennett Haynes, Chief of Produce, Beefsteak
  • Jessie Bovay, Director of Business Development,
  • Mercaris Logan Peterman, Agricultural Research & Analytics Manager, Organic Valley
  • Jill Isenbarger, CEO, Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture

Discussion held at the 2018 Food Tank Summit held February 28th in partnership with George Washington University, World Resources Institute, the National Farmers Union, the National FFA Organization, the National Young Farmers Coalition, Grist, Mother Jones, and Edible DC.

The post Building Innovative Food and Agriculture Alliances (Conversation at the 2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit) appeared first on Food Tank.

Continue reading at Food Tank