Buffalo wings creator is opening its first New York City location

Hell’s Kitchen is about to get even hotter.

The eatery that invented Buffalo wings is launching New York City’s first-ever location in the Midtown Manhattan nabe.

Anchor Bar is set to open May 17 at 327 W. 57th St. near Columbus Circle.

This marks the 11th location of Anchor Bar, whose original spot has been in operation since 1935 in Buffalo, New York, and is credited with creating the fiery finger food now known to the world as Buffalo wings.

According to the legendary bar’s website, then-owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked up the spicy wing recipe late one night in 1964. As the story goes, her son Dominic was bartending and when his pals showed up hungry, he asked his mom to whip them up something.

So she deep-fried some chicken wings and flavored them with sauce — a blend of cayenne pepper, vinegar, salt, garlic, margarine and other “secret” ingredients.

“The wings were an instant hit and it didn’t take long for people to flock to the bar to experience their new taste sensation,” boasts Anchor Bar’s site. “From that evening on, Buffalo Wings became a regular part of the menu at the Anchor Bar.”

Anchor Bar's Midtown restaurant will feature 3,840 square-feet of space, and offer two eating experiences— a family dining area and a sports bar with flat-screen TVs.

"New York City has always been a dream location for us since we began franchising," says Mark Dempsey, vice president and partner of the Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company. "It was important that we found the right partnership and franchise owner first, and now we have that."

Each Anchor Bar location has a regional menu, but the upcoming Manhattan outpost will of course serve the world-famous wings, along with celery and blue cheese. A single order of 10 wings will go for $13.99, while a double order of 20 pieces will sell for $24.99. If you’re — gasp — not into Buffalo sauce, wings also come in flavors like Spicy Garlic Parmesan dressing, or Jerk rub.

Other menu highlights include Anchor Bar Bites ($13.99, breaded, boneless cubes of chicken); and Pizza Logs ($10.99 for six pieces of dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and served with pizza sauce).

There will also be a kids menu featuring smaller servings of wings, Pizza Logs and more.