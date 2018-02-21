  1. Home
Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Salad

From www.foodfanatic.com by Rebekah Garcia Kalinowski
Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Salad

Buffalo Chicken Quinoa Salad Recipe

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Quinoa, uncooked
  • 2/3 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons Hot Sauce
  • 1 cup Diced Celery
  • 1 cup Shredded Carrots
  • 1/2 cup Blue Cheese
  • Black Pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Cook the quinoa according to the package instructions.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt and hot sauce. Season to taste with black pepper.

For Quinoa Bowls:

  1. Assemble quinoa bowls by dividing quinoa between 2 bowls. Top each bowl with celery, carrots and blue cheese. Drizzle with yogurt sauce and serve.

For Salad:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together quinoa, celery, carrots and blue cheese. Toss with yogurt sauce and serve.

