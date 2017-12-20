  1. Home
Buffalo Chicken Celery Sticks

From www.foodfanatic.com by Dionne Baldwin
Ingredients

  • 1 Rotisserie Chicken
  • 1/2 cup Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce
  • 8 ounces Cream Cheese, room temperature
  • 2 cups Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 3 cups Shredded Cheese
  • 1 bunch Celery

Directions

  1. Take meat off the bones of the chicken and chop it up!
  2. Whisk cream cheese until smooth.
  3. Mix in Greek yogurt until evenly incorporated.
  4. Fold in Buffalo sauce.
  5. Then add cheese and chicken.
  6. Cut celery into about 3 inch pieces, cutting off the very ends of the stalks.
  7. Trim off the bottom of each celery stick so it lays flat on a platter.
  8. Fill celery pieces with Buffalo chicken mixture.

Notes

  • I get about 6 cups of meat from the average rotisserie chicken. One whole chicken will make about 30 servings.

