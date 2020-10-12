October 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
BTS angers Chinese with Korean War diss, Samsung yanks online merch
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS seems to have stepped in it – internationally, that is. After winning an award celebrating cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea, band leader RM lauded the sacrifices both nations had made during the Korean War – but with no mention of China or North Korea. In response brands doing business in China are pulling BTS references from their virtual shelves and social media platforms online.