Brown Windsor Soup

From www.foodfanatic.com by Janette Fuschi
Brown Windsor Soup Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Unsalted Butter
  • 1 pound Beef Chuck, or bottom round, cut into cubes
  • 2 medium Onions, finely chopped
  • 3 Carrots, peeled and diced small
  • 4 stalks Celery, finely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons All-Purpose Flour
  • 10 cups Beef Stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Tarragon, chopped
  • 1 Bay Leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Directions

  1. To a heavy saucepan add the butter over medium heat.
  2. Add the meat and cook until it starts to brown. Add the vegetables and cook until the vegetables soften.
  3. Sprinkle in the flour and mix well to cook the flour a little.
  4. Slowly pour in the stock while stirring and add the thyme, tarragon, bay leaf, salt and pepper.
  5. Cover and simmer for 2 hours until the meat is tender.
  6. Blend 1/3 of the soup, keeping some of the beef chunks and carrots for texture.
  7. Return the soup to the pan and taste for seasoning. Serve warm.

 

