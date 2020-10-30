October 30, 2020 | 5:25pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Bronx man’s plan to escape 'Vietnam’ for a California dream ended with a bullet to the head in suspected gang murder
Christopher Pagan, 23, announced his intention to once and for all escape the violence in his 17-story building — known to locals as “Vietnam” — by heading for the West Coast on his Nov. 7 birthday, according to family. Pagan didn’t make it to October. He was gunned down Sept. 12 while sitting with a friend inside a parked car near their building in the Jackson Houses.