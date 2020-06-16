David Zalubowski
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘Brilliant and talented’ French climber, 16, dies after fall from cliff

June 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz
David Zalubowski

Luce Douady, an up-and-coming teen climber, died Sunday after she fell from a cliff in France.