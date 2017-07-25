This Bride and Groom Totally Redefined Smashing Your Wedding Cake

Most brides and grooms will smash a piece of wedding cake in each other’s faces to kick off their reception. But a newlywed Los Angeles couple turned that tradition on its head by smashing their cake into smithereens. But before you panic at the thought of frosting flying all over the guests, settle down — the “cake” was actually a piñata.
The bride, the groom, and their guests took turns whacking the piñata, which apparently took quite some time to finally burst. But, once it did, the guests realized what was inside was totally worth the effort. The cake-shaped piñata was filled with little toys, snacks, bubble blowers, and booze-filled chocolates.
And of course, guests didn’t go without dessert at the nuptials. The couple served churros with a drizzle of dulce de leche.
