Breakdown of trendy wellness drinks

From kombucha to coconut water to bulletproof coffee, you've likely tried at least one of the many wellness drinks that are currently trending. Or, if you're like me, a handful.

When people critique kombucha, which I drink almost every day, I insist that it's an acquired taste. But the truth is that it tastes like slightly sugary, effervescent vinegar water. What I've really acquired a taste for is how good this probiotic beverage makes me feel.

That's why I decided to take a look at the various wellness drinks that are big right now: because, no matter how gross they may taste to the average palate, there's a reason they're popular.

Here are all the top wellness drinks of the moment that might be worth trying, if you can stomach them.

Kombucha: Remedy Raw Organic Kombucha

If you can learn to appreciate (or abide) the slightly vinegary taste of this fermented tea, it makes a great afternoon pick-me-up. Whether you're trying to kick sugary sodas, ditch your afternoon cup of coffee, or you want to add more probiotics to your diet to support your gut health -- kombucha is worth your consideration. I brew my own at home to save money.

Coconut water: Vita Coco Coconut Water

You might have heard about coconut water as a hangover cure. It's also a healthier Gatorade replacement because it's natural and is full of hydrating electrolytes. While the taste is certainly divisive, it can hydrate you quickly and effectively when you need it most -- whether after a night out or an intense workout.

Bulletproof coffee: Bulletproof Vanilla Cold Brew

Does your morning cup of joe leave you feeling jittery? Are you one of the many people practicing a keto or paleo diet? You've likely heard of bulletproof coffee, a recipe for coffee mixed with MCT oil and ghee that's meant to replace breakfast. If you're a black coffee purist, you might balk at the idea, but the truth is that it's rich and delicious. You can get convenient, pre-made cold brew or you can make your own at home or the office.

Golden milk: Gaia Herbs Golden Milk Powder

If you've seen someone order a golden-yellow colored latte at a café, it was likely golden milk -- a milky, turmeric-based wellness drink. If you like the taste of turmeric and the richness of a latte, you might like the taste of golden milk, which, I'll be honest, just tastes like milky turmeric. This particular blend from Gaia Herbs has dates, vanilla, and cardamom to balance out the flavor a bit.

Vitality shots: The Twisted Shot

If you've heard about people taking wellness or vitality "shots," they aren't talking about liquor. These are small but potent tinctures that often have some combination of superfoods, like ginger, turmeric, and cayenne. They burn going down -- hence the name -- but I've found that they can help me fight off colds and power through seasonal allergies.

Apple cider vinegar tonic: Fire Cider

Apple cider vinegar has a lot of big health claims, including supporting weight loss and boosting the immune system. It definitely helps digestion. This particular Fire Cider includes other immune-supporting ingredients like ginger and horseradish, so it's great to have on hand if you feel a cold coming on.

Soylent: Cacao Soylent Meal Replacement Shake

Soylent was all the rage a couple of years ago. It's still relevant if you're looking for an easy-to-grab meal replacement that will actually keep you full, and if you're going to drink it, you may as well get the chocolate flavor (the most palatable in my opinion). It also comes in vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate, and "original" if chocolate isn't your thing.

Yerba mate: Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Tea

Suddenly at some point in the last year, everyone started drinking these yellow cans of yerba mate. They're pretty sugary, but they seem to be a (slightly) healthier alternative for a soda or an energy drink.

Energy water: Hiball Energy Sparkling Energy Water

Another hot energy drink replacement for the sleepy but wellness-minded are these "energy waters." They have no sugar and no calories, but the idea is that they're full of vitamins that boost your energy levels, plus 160mg of caffeine (about the same amount that a coffee of the same size would have).

Charcoal lemonade: DIRTYLEMON Daily Detox with Activated Charcoal

Charcoal doesn't just belong on the grill anymore. Now you'll find it in everything from toothpaste to face wash to lemonade. Activated charcoal is said to be detoxifying, but not like the aggressively laxative detox aids of the past; the idea is that it works to draw out impurities as it moves through your digestion. I'm not sure if they really do anything, but this drink from DIRTYLEMON tastes pretty good, so I don't complain.

Beet juice: Pomona Organic Pure Beet Juice

Beet juice is expensive and tastes like beets, but it might be worth it if you're a serious athlete.

