Eraldo Peres
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro delights anti-vaxxers by saying COVID-19 vaccination should not be mandatory

September 5, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Eraldo Peres

“No one can force anyone to get a vaccine.”