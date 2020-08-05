August 5, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Brazilian mayor touts unproven ozone therapy — through anus — as ‘excellent’ coronavirus treatment
A mayor in Brazil is being widely ridiculed this week after promoting rectal injections of ozone as an “excellent” coronavirus treatment — an outlandish proposal with no proven effectiveness. “It is a simple, fast application of two, three minutes a day,” said Volnei Morastoni, mayor of the southern city of Itajaí, in a since-deleted Facebook Live video on Monday.