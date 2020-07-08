Federica Narancio
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Brazilian man has been HIV-free for 15 months after experimental drug therapy, scientists say

July 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Federica Narancio

"Although still an isolated case, this might represent the first long-term H.I.V. remission."