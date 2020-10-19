Braun MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender review

For some home chefs, the tools of the kitchen can unlock a world of possibilities. An immersion hand blender can add significant convenience - and having one is nice but not everyone has one.

As technology advances, maybe that should change.

Braun recently released the MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender to great excitement among our team of expert home chefs. This remarkably versatile tool isn't a backup blender, it is designed to be a first-string appliance that can handle a wide variety of kitchen tasks from blending to chopping. It is compact, yet powerful enough to do the work of not one, but two countertop appliances.

We wanted to find out if the MultiQuick 7 really lived up to its promises, so we tested it and here's what we discovered.

How we tested the Braun MultiQuick 7

Braun's MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender is touted as being a device that uses SmartSpeed technology, ACTIVEBlade technology, and has the ability to quickly switch from blending wand to whisk to 2-cup chopper in order to open up "a whole new world of cooking possibilities."

We had a home cook try out the unit and test each of the attachments to determine if these claims rang true.

Quality of the power, speed, and blades

Before delving into the results of our testing, here's a quick look at the crucial features of the Braun MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender.

Power: The MultiQuick 7 is a 500-watt appliance. This means the hand blender will have enough power to handle everything from light-duty work, such as blending soups, to heavy-duty needs, like grinding spices.

Speed: While a typical hand blender has two speeds, there are some that offer up to 15 different speed settings. Braun's hand blender is unique in that it features a trigger that functions as a throttle, allowing the user to adjust the speed simply by applying more pressure or by decreasing pressure on the trigger. This allows an individual to adjust speeds to adapt to changing needs.

Blades: The MultiQuick 7 has ActiveBlade technology. This means that the shaft is flexible, which allows the cutting blade to move up and down to provide a significant increase in cutting surface. The extra milling blade on the unit is designed to execute more slices per rotation and facilitate the blending of even larger, harder foods.

Advantages of the blending wand

To test the blending wand, we made cream of broccoli soup. The recipe called for using a blender to puree the soup. We learned one huge advantage to using the hand-held MultiQuick 7 is safety.

When mixing hot liquids in a blender, the whirling increases heat, so anything being blended in a closed container runs the risk of exploding. This immersion blender is designed to minimize splashing, as well, making the overall process much safer than using a countertop blender. The result? The blades worked quickly to make a smooth and even puree.

The blender comes with a 20oz beaker, but you can blend in any properly sized bowl, or pot, as we did.

Testing the whisk feature

To switch to the whisk attachment, simply press the buttons on either side to remove the current attachment and snap the whisk into place. The entire process only takes seconds. You can use the whisk attachment for beating eggs, whipping cream, and more.

To test this feature, we beat eggs into stiff peaks. The MultiQuick 7 executed this task much more quickly than beating by hand. The process was comparable to using a two-beater hand mixer.

How does the food chopper stack up?

The 2-cup food chopper attachment that comes with this hand blender did a remarkable job. We used it to chop up tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, cilantro, and garlic so that we could whip up a restaurant-style salsa. If you own this hand blender, you wouldn't need to get out a large, heavy food processor if you're only making small portions. We found it to be refreshingly convenient and up to the task.

Is it easy to clean?

One of the downsides to using blenders and food processors is the amount of time and care that is required when it comes to cleaning. With the MultiQuick 7 immersion blender, you simply need to wipe down the motor and wash the lid to the food processor by hand. The attachments can be removed and placed in the dishwasher - just be careful when handling the blades of the food processor attachment because they are sharp.

How much does it cost?

Braun's MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender costs $99.95, which puts it in the mid-range price point for hand blenders. Hand blenders range in costs from $25 to $200. If you wish to upgrade, you can purchase a model that includes a masher and a larger, 6-cup food processor for $149.95.

The best feature

While using this product, we quickly became aware of the value of the variable speed button. The harder you press the button, the faster it goes, making blending, chopping, and whisking a more intuitive process overall. It is a real timesaver to be able to switch speeds without lifting a finger. This hand blender doesn't have what would be considered a low speed - the range is medium to high. However, during our testing, there was no time when we would have benefited from a slower speed, so that was a negligible factor in our evaluation.

Pros

Braun's MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender allows you to easily switch between attachments, so whatever type of appliance you need, it is always on hand. Being able to blend, whisk, and chop with one compact unit means that you can save a significant amount of space if you have a small kitchen. The convenient one-button variable speed feature makes this unit operable with just one hand and the design makes it almost effortless to clean.

Cons

If forced to choose a weak point, it would be the lack of a slower speed, but that in no way inhibited our ability to get the most out of this immersion hand blender.

Bottom Line

The Braun MultiQuick 7 Immersion Hand Blender is an effective and versatile tool that can save you time and space in the kitchen. If you make a lot of soups, sauces, dips, or smoothies, you will discover that this item is an invaluable, go-to kitchen appliance.

These opinions are our own but this review is sponsored by De'Longhi. BestReviews received financial compensation for our time to conduct in-depth testing of one or more of the product(s) mentioned in this article; however, our results remain objective and honest so as to help consumers make informed decisions.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.