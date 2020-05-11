  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Boy, 12, fatally shot by 5-year-old brother who thought loaded gun was a toy: cops

May 11, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

A 5-year-old child found a loaded gun near his home in Georgia and fatally shot his own brother “thinking it was a toy,” an unthinkable tragedy that unfolded in front of a third sibling, authorities said. The boy appears to have struck his 12-year-old brother in the chest after accidentally firing a single shot from the weapon, according to forensic interviews and evidence reviewed by police over the weekend.