May 11, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Boy, 12, fatally shot by 5-year-old brother who thought loaded gun was a toy: cops
A 5-year-old child found a loaded gun near his home in Georgia and fatally shot his own brother “thinking it was a toy,” an unthinkable tragedy that unfolded in front of a third sibling, authorities said. The boy appears to have struck his 12-year-old brother in the chest after accidentally firing a single shot from the weapon, according to forensic interviews and evidence reviewed by police over the weekend.