The body of a New Jersey boater who went missing five weeks ago was found more than 1,500 feet deep in Lake Tahoe, an effort described as the “deepest recorded recovery” in U.S. history, authorities said Monday. Ryan Normoyle, 29, was recording himself jumping off a boat he rented on Aug. 10 when the empty vessel apparently moved away from him and washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada, according to police.