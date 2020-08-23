August 23, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Body found floating in Houston bayou is that of missing 2-year-old
Houston Police
The body of a toddler found floating in a Houston bayou Sunday is almost certainly that of 2-year-old Maliyah “Tootie” Bass, a day after she was reported missing from a playground. Police, suspecting foul play, are asking for the public’s help, especially from anyone who lives along one of the nearby waterways who may have seen something, or whose camera footage might contain clues.