June 9, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Body-cam video shows black man crying ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times before dying in police custody in 2019
An Austin-area black man who died in police custody last year repeatedly begged for mercy, saying he had a heart disease and couldn’t breathe, as sheriff’s deputies continued to tase him, according to a new video and documents released this week. The disturbing incident unfolded in front of a TV crew from A&E; Network’s real-time police show “Live PD."