

Some of my best inspiration for cocktails comes from trying new drinks while out and about in New York City. I like to call it “market research”.

A new bar opened up down the street from mine and Maggie’s new apartment, called The High Water. It has already been named the hottest new restaurant in Queens by Eater NY, and that title is certainly deserved!

I’ve tried this new spot out a few times now, and one of the times I went I tried their Heel Tap cocktail, which was the inspiration for todays creation. Introducing, the Blueberry Sparkler.