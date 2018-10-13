Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins Recipe
October 13, 2018
Ingredients
For the Topping:
- 2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 2 tablespoons Rolled Oats
- 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
For the Muffins:
- 1 cup Oil
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar, lightly packed
- 2 large Eggs
- 1/4 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 3/4 cup Oat Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 1/2 cups Blueberries, (fresh or frozen)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Lightly spray a muffin tin with non-stick spray, or line with paper liners. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, prepare the topping. Stir together the brown sugar, rolled oats and cinnamon. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, yogurt, buttermilk and vanilla until combined.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the liquid mixture. Stir until just combined, do not over-mix.
- Toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of flour to coat them and gently fold them into the muffin batter.
- Divide the batter between the 12 muffin cups, filling until almost full.
- Sprinkle the topping onto the muffins. Bake for 5 minutes at 425°F, then lower the oven temperature to 350°F, and continue to bake for another 15-18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
- Allow to cool in the muffin tin for at least ten minutes before removing the muffins.
Notes
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.
