Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier review

Whether you live in a smoggy urban area or one that’s prone to seasonal wildfires, ensuring clean air in your home is critical.

A quality air purifier can cut back on circulating dust and polluted air, while also trapping and eliminating bad odors.

The Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier by Blueair markets itself as a good-looking, well-designed air purifier that removes common airborne pollutants, including allergens, odors, smoke, mold spores, and dust mites. One of its big selling points is the ability to accommodate open floor plans, high ceilings, and other large spaces while still being energy-efficient.

But does it perform as well as Blueair claims it does? We tested the Blue Pure 211+ among allergy-sufferers in a large, carpeted home during an intense wildfire season. Here’s what we found.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ setup

This is a simple machine, and the setup was incredibly easy. Just unbox it, throw on the outer covering, plug it in, and it’s ready to go. Make sure to leave at least four inches of clear space on all sides of the air purifier so it can function correctly.

One thing worth noting is how straightforward and user-friendly the Blue Pure 211+ is. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, no app you have to install — just one big button. Push it once for low speed, again for medium, a third time for high, and a fourth time to turn it off. It’s the most intuitive air purifier we’ve found.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air filtration

When compared with cheaper, lower-quality air purifiers, it’s easy to see why Blueair’s Blue Pure 211+ is an upgrade. We’ve had air filters in the past that didn’t seem like they were doing anything, but this unit had a noticeable effect on the air we were breathing.

Smoke

We endured the brunt of the 2020 West Coast wildfire season with the Blue Pure 211+ in our home, and we found that it did a good job keeping the indoor air breathable. In comparison to the years when we had no air filtration system to speak of, it was fantastic. With this unit, we felt better upon waking up and continued to feel better throughout the day. We found that it also helped get rid of the chronic cough and headaches that usually persist during the fire season.

Dust

In a house with old, high-pile carpets that gathers dust no matter how often it’s vacuumed, we found the Blue Pure 211+ to be an effective solution. After the first couple of weeks of use, the outer cloth filter on the Blueair had already collected a visible layer of dust. While severe allergy-sufferers were still occasionally sneezing from dust irritation, it happened much less often than before the Blueair was added to the home.

Odors

For odors, the Blue Pure 211+ was great — it made even large rooms smell neutral. After running it on high for a while, we did notice a slight charcoal scent, but nothing too intense.

Others (mold/mildew)

From what we could tell, the Blue Pure 211+ didn’t do much when it came to mold and mildew issues. We placed the unit in a humid room with a high-pile carpet and a mold problem and ran it on medium or high 24/7. After a few weeks, we still woke up with all the classic mold reactions — mainly a scratchy throat, a cough, and a headache.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ size

One of the first things we noticed when we looked at the Blue Pure 211+ was its size. At 12 by 12 by 20 inches, it’s a big unit. But those proportions serve a purpose: to filter as much of the air around you as possible.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ effectiveness

We found Blueair's assertion that the machine could clean the air in a large room quickly to be true. During wildfire season, we ran it constantly, and we were continually impressed by the machine’s ability to clean large spaces in under an hour and keep these spaces clean throughout the day.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ noise

When we read the manufacturer's claim that the Blue Pure 211+ was no louder than rainfall, we were skeptical — but we were impressed by how quiet this machine is. We were able to run it on low during virtual meetings and phone calls with no issues. No matter your tolerance for background noise, the medium mode should be fine for sleeping and watching Netflix. The high mode has a noticeable whirr, but it’s useful on days when the air quality is particularly bad.

How to replace the Blueair filter

Changing the filters in the Blue Pure 211+ was a breeze. For the pre-filter, just slide it off and toss it in the washer when it gets dusty or dirty (we did this in a laundry bag to protect it from tears). We let it air dry overnight and used the second pre-filter (a great little bonus gift) in the meantime. Without a doubt, the pre-filter is the part of the machine that gathers the most dust, so we loved that it’s so easy to wash.

As for the filter itself, that was also easy to replace. Once you remove the top half of the purifier, the filter just slides out. Replace it with a new one ($70) every six months or so and you’re ready to go.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ cost

At $299, Blueair’s Blue Pure 211+ sits solidly in the middle tier for home air purifiers: It’s more expensive than a Germ Guardian ($100 – $200) but cheaper than a Dyson ($400 – $700). For the air filtration it provides, we think that’s a fair price.

It becomes even more affordable when you factor in its efficiency — the Blueair touts itself as being extremely low on energy consumption, and we found that to be true. Even after running it constantly for months in a row, it didn’t have a noticeable effect on our electricity bill.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ pros

During our testing, the Blue Pure 211+ performed as we’d hoped it would. Even on the highest setting, the unit was pretty quiet and filtered out smoke, odors, and dust without any problem. When it came to large spaces, the 211+ performed exceedingly well and had a noticeable effect on our testing room in a matter of hours. It’s easy to clean, and replacement filters aren’t too expensive.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ cons

Blueair’s 211+ is a big air purifier, and will definitely be noticed wherever you decide to put it, so it’s important to arrange your space accordingly. We also found the “ON” button to be a little bright — so bright that we had to cover it with tape so it didn’t disturb light sleepers during the night.

Bottom line

If you live in a large, mostly open space (like an open floor plan apartment or a high-ceilinged house), the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is a solid bet for making sure all that air gets filtered. It’s a reasonably attractive, energy-efficient air purifier that will do what you need it to at a price that won’t break your budget. We especially recommend this air purifier to those who live in areas prone to wildfires or urban smog, or in homes that tend to collect dust.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.