BLT Goat Cheese Guacamole

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Bassett




Ingredients

  • 4 Avocados, peeled and pitted
  • 1/4 Red Onion, diced
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon Lime Juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1 Jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 4-5 slices Bacon, cooked and roughly chopped
  • 1 Roma Tomato, seeded and diced
  • 4 ounces Goat Cheese, crumbled, plus more for topping
  • 1 cup Shredded Lettuce
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, mash avocado until it reaches the desired consistency for guacamole. Some like it chunky and come like it smooth so pick your favorite!
  2. Stir in onion, cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, jalapeno, bacon, tomato and goat cheese, reserving a small amount of bacon, tomato and goat cheese for garnish. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Add the lettuce to the bottom of the serving plate or bowl you prefer to use. Top with guacamole. Garnish with bacon, tomato and goat cheese.
  4. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.

 

