BLT Goat Cheese Guacamole

4 ounces Goat Cheese, crumbled, plus more for topping
1 cup Shredded Lettuce
Salt and Pepper
Directions
In a large bowl, mash avocado until it reaches the desired consistency for guacamole. Some like it chunky and come like it smooth so pick your favorite!
Stir in onion, cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, jalapeno, bacon, tomato and goat cheese, reserving a small amount of bacon, tomato and goat cheese for garnish. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add the lettuce to the bottom of the serving plate or bowl you prefer to use. Top with guacamole. Garnish with bacon, tomato and goat cheese.